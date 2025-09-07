Sources: Aston Villa & Newcastle place £40 million attacker on top of their January shortlist

(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

The upcoming winter transfer window could see a fierce battle for the signature of Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, with Aston Villa, Leeds United and Newcastle United all making the French forward a priority target.

Mateta, who has been in fine form for Palace in recent months, has steadily raised his reputation in the Premier League with consistent performances and crucial goals.

His ability to combine physical strength with sharp finishing has made him one of the most reliable attacking options outside the traditional ‘Big Six.’

Jean-Philippe Mateta is wanted by Aston Villa & Newcastle

As a result, Palace are now demanding around £40 million for the 28-year-old, having significantly increased their valuation in light of growing interest from rival club, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

Although Mateta remains under contract at Selhurst Park until June 30, 2027, his long-term future is far from settled. Negotiations over a potential extension have stalled, with talks described as “unproductive” amid internal uncertainty at the club.

Sources close to the situation believe Aston Villa, Leeds and Newcastle will maintain pressure throughout the January window, testing Palace’s resolve with formal offers.

Aston Villa are keen to add depth to Unai Emery’s attacking options as they push for a Champions League spot.

Leeds United, who have just returned to the Premier League, are determined to strengthen their strike force as part of their long-term rebuilding project.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, are eyeing Mateta as a proven Premier League option.

Mateta has impressed under the leadership of Glasner

For Palace, the coming weeks may prove decisive. With Mateta’s stock rising and interest increasing, the club will need to consider the benefits of a mid-season cash injection against the risk of weakening their squad at a crucial stage of the campaign.

Football pundit Darren Bent has praised Mateta for his form under Oliver Glasner:

“He looks trimmed down… You look good, you feel good, you play good… Sometimes, it can be something as simple as that which triggers everything off.”



