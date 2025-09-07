Tottenham Hotspur team poses for photos prior to the pre-season friendly match against Arsenal. (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero has now revealed that he would love to play for Belga in future.

The 27-year-old has been an exceptional servant for Tottenham since joining the club, and he helped him win the UEFA Europa League last season. He produced a man-of-the-match display in the final.

Romero was linked with a summer exit

He was heavily linked with a summer exit, but Tottenham have managed to keep him at the club. The player has now revealed that if he ever decides to return to Argentina, it will be with Belgrano. He came through the ranks at the South American club before moving to Genova.

“If I were to return tomorrow, it will be to play for Belgrano. There is no other club, I have a lot of respect for them,” he said to El Grafico.

Cristian Romero is likely to continue in Europe

It seems highly unlikely that Romero will move out of Europe any time soon. He is a top-class defender and he’s at the peak of his career. He will want to compete at the highest level in the coming season as well. He will want to win major trophies at the club level. He has already won the World Cup and Copa America with Argentina.

Even if he leaves Tottenham, it is likely to be for a huge European club.

The move to Belgrano might happen in future when he is in the twilight stages of his career. Plenty of South American players tend to return to their roots towards the end of their careers, and it would not be a surprise if Romero did the same. For now, Spurs fans have nothing to worry about.

Spurs will look to build on their impressive trophy win from last season. It will be interesting to see if they can finish in the top four and push for a trophy once again this season.