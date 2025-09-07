Crystal Palace fear Oliver Glasner could leave for Premier League club

Crystal Palace Manager Oliver Glasner looks on ahead of a pre-season friendly match. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are concerned about the future of manager Oliver Glasner.

The Austrian has guided the Eagles to FA Cup and Community Shield success and naturally he is attracting attention from other clubs.

Glasner’s future has come under question recently since the manager is reportedly unhappy with the club’s transfer window.

Even on transfer deadline day, the manager pulled the plug on Marc Guehi’s deal to join Liverpool.

Oliver Glasner faces uncertain future at Crystal Palace

Glasner threatened to quit the club if his captain is sold and that ultimately became the reason of Guehi not completing his move to the Reds even though he has already passed a medical.

Recently, Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Palace manager after their poor start to the season.

Pete O’Rourke of Football Insider has provided more update about the future of Glasner at Palace.

“Glasner himself knows that he’s in a strong position,” he told Football Insider.

“Things have gotten a bit tense behind the scenes, there’s no getting away from that.

“He’s in the final year of his contract, so he hold the power in terms of his long-term future.

“I’m sure there’ll be other clubs in the Premier League and across Europe who will be keeping tabs on the situation as well.

“So for Palace, it might not only be a case of worrying about losing their best players, they might be set to lose their manager at some point in the future too.

“Glasner is in control of his own destiny now with his contract running down.”

Interest has increased in the services of Glasner

Not only are domestic rivals noted to be watching, but clubs across continental Europe are said to be keeping tabs on his situation, knowing he could be available on favourable terms.

Despite solid results on the pitch, Palace’s perceived lack of direction in the market has frustrated the manager and it could eventually become the reason of his potential departure from the club.

The Palace hierarchy would be hoping to see their most successful manager stay at the club for a long time but it is difficult to be completely sure about such situations.

Marc Guehi has made up mind on new Crystal Palace contract offer