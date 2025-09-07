Fabrizio Romano confirms ‘Here we go’ for Man United transfer

Man United manager Ruben Amorim (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

According to trusted transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United goalkeeper André Onana has agreed to join Turkish side Trabzonspor on loan, with all personal terms and contracts already signed on the player’s side.

The deal, which has been in the works since the weekend, is now awaiting formal counter-approval from the Turkish club, with Onana scheduled to travel next week to complete the move.

Details of the Loan Agreement

Romano reports that the agreement between the clubs is straightforward. Onana will move on a season-long loan with no buy option included in the deal.

There is also no loan fee attached, making it a simple arrangement designed to give the goalkeeper playing time away from Old Trafford while easing pressure on United’s squad planning.

This move comes after weeks of speculation about Onana’s future, following a difficult spell in England.

The goalkeeper has been dropped from the starting line up by manager Ruben Amorim this season.

Altay Bayindir has played in all the games in the Premier League this season with Onana only playing in the Carabao Cup, a match which United lost against Grimsby in a penalty shootout.

For Trabzonspor, this is a coup. The Turkish giants have secured the services of a Champions League-proven goalkeeper who, despite recent struggles, remains highly regarded.

Man United goalkeeping picture

United’s decision to sanction the loan suggests confidence in their current options between the posts, with Bayındır, Tom Heaton and new signing Senne Lammens available at the club.

The move also buys United time to reassess their long-term strategy in the goalkeeping department without committing to a permanent sale of Onana, who still has several years left on his contract at Old Trafford.

A strong season in Turkey could reignite his reputation and either pave the way for a return to Manchester in better shape or attract new suitors ahead of the 2026 summer window.

