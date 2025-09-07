How Real Madrid can help Tottenham land Manchester City star

(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur’s summer window saw them strengthen their frontline impressively with the additions of Xavi Simons and Randal Kolo Muani.

Yet, a notable void remained, the club missed out on coveted targets like Manchester City’s emerging star Savinho and Real Madrid’s Brazilian forward Rodrygo.

The club have now set their sights on the January transfer window with potential additions already in their mind.

Real Madrid are ready to sell Rodrygo in January

According to TeamTalk, Real Madrid are now prepared to listen to offers for Brazilian forward Rodrygo, as the 24-year-old has slipped down the pecking order under new manager Xabi Alonso.

Once regarded as an untouchable talent in Los Blancos’ attack, Rodrygo’s importance to the squad has diminished with the arrival of new signings.

The situation has not gone unnoticed in England, with several Premier League giants closely monitoring developments. Both Liverpool and Arsenal have expressed strong interest, viewing Rodrygo as a player who could immediately raise their attacking options.

However, the report suggests that Manchester City are currently in pole position to land the forward. Pep Guardiola’s side are said to be preparing a formal approach in the January transfer window, aiming to move ahead of rivals before competition intensifies in the summer.

Tottenham given major boost to sign Man City’s Savinho

Interestingly, City’s pursuit of Rodrygo could indirectly benefit Tottenham. The Premier League champions are expected to sanction the sale of one of their current Brazilian attackers, Savinho, who has already been linked strongly with Spurs.

Tottenham were close to securing Savinho’s signature in the summer but failed to push a deal over the line.

With the winger still on their radar, City’s potential acquisition of Rodrygo might accelerate his availability, making Spurs prime candidates to secure his services in the winter market.

Report: Thomas Frank wants Tottenham to sign 25-year-old Liverpool target in January