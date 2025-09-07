Ibrahima Konate of Liverpool celebrates with the Premier League. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images/Getty Images For The Premier League)

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has been linked with a move away from the club, and Real Madrid are interested in him.

The 26-year-old is in the final year of his contract with the Premier League champions, and he has not signed a contract with them. If Liverpool fail to agree on a new deal with the player, they could be under pressure to sell the player in January. They will not want to lose a top-class player like him on a free transfer next summer.

Ibrahima Konate jokes about Real Madrid interest

The player was asked about a potential interest from Real Madrid during the international break, and he joked that his French international teammate Kylian Mbappé has been calling him constantly regarding a move.

“Yes, Kylian Mbappe is calling me every two hours,” Konate said via Football Espana.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can convince the player to sign a new deal with them. He’s one of their best players, and losing him would be a blow for the club. Liverpool have already gone through an overhaul this summer, and they have brought in multiple players. They will now look to stabilise the squad and keep their key players at the club.

Liverpool must keep Konate

With Virgil van Dijk entering the twilight stages of his career, they need to start planning for the future, and Konate could be the next leader of their defensive unit. The French international is a quality player, and there is no doubt that he would improve Real Madrid immensely. However, Liverpool must do everything in their power to keep him.

They will be hoping to fight for major trophies regularly, and they need to hold onto their best players. Liverpool have held contract talks with the player for the last few months, but the two parties have not been able to reach an agreement yet.