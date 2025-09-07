Just In: Liverpool open contract talks with Arne Slot amid Bayern Munich interest

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

According to a report from IndyKaila News, Liverpool’s owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) have entered discussions with the representatives of head coach Arne Slot over a contract extension.

The Dutchman, who only arrived at Anfield last year to succeed Jürgen Klopp, has made an immediate impression both on and off the pitch, and the club are eager to secure his long-term future.

Arne Slot is thrilled with Liverpool offer

Sources close to the negotiations suggest that Slot is “thrilled” with the proposal presented to him and is enthusiastic about committing his future to Liverpool.

His positive start to life in Merseyside, where he has already earned praise for his tactical acumen and ability to blend youth with experience, has resonated strongly with both players and supporters.

The Dutchman’s willingness to extend his stay is being celebrated as fantastic news for the Anfield faithful, who see him as the ideal figure to continue Liverpool’s modern evolution.

Bayern Munich dealt a blow

The timing of Liverpool’s move is significant, given Bayern Munich’s reported long-term admiration for Slot.

The German giants have been monitoring his progress closely, impressed by his philosophy, man-management, and results at one of Europe’s most demanding clubs.

Should Slot commit to a new deal at Anfield, Bayern’s hopes of luring him to the Allianz Arena in the future would suffer a serious setback.

FSG have backed Arne Slot at Anfield

Another key factor in Slot’s eagerness to renew is the assurance from FSG that Liverpool will continue to invest in elite talent.

The Dutchman has reportedly been promised more high-level signings to strengthen the squad in the near future, ensuring that the team can remain competitive in both the Premier League and the Champions League.

This backing shows Liverpool’s ambition to sustain their place among Europe’s elite under the current leadership.

