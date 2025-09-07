Randal Kolo Muani shakes hands with Kylian Mbappe (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Arsenal had an eventful transfer window this summer, and they have brought in several quality players to improve the squad.

They will be hoping to win the Premier League title after coming close in recent seasons.

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé certainly believes that it could be their year. The Real Madrid forward explained that clubs like Liverpool and Manchester City have had an overhaul, whereas Arsenal have kept the same unit together and built on it. That could give them an edge in the title race this season.

Mbappé will have watched Arsenal closely when they dismantled Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League last season.

Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe dedicates goal to late Liverpool star Diogo Jota

Kylian Mbappe shares Arsenal prediction

He told Bild: “Of course, Liverpool has to be mentioned first and foremost, as they’re determined to win one title after another. “But I also have high hopes for Arsenal, because the core of the team has known each other for a long time, and that’s a crucial factor in football. And Manchester City is always at the forefront anyway, with Pep Guardiola and Erling Haaland. Asked for a definite answer, he replied: “That’s tough. Maybe Arsenal, maybe it will be their year. It would certainly be easier to say City or Liverpool.”

Can Arsenal win the league title?

Arsenal had a higher net spend compared to every other club in the Premier League this season, and they will be expected to win a major trophy.

Mikel Arteta has been backed significantly in the market over the years, but he has not been able to win the league title or the UEFA Champions League. The Spanish manager is under a lot of pressure, and it will be interesting to see if he can deliver.

Arsenal certainly have a quality team at their disposal, and they have the experience of the title race as well. They have finished second in the last three seasons. It will be interesting to see if they can win the title this time around.