Leicester City star is being allowed to work on a transfer away from the club

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Leicester City defender Wout Faes finds himself at the centre of swirling speculation, sidelined not just at club level but controversially dropped from the Belgium squad, raising questions around his future.

In the latest international break, Faes was omitted from Belgium’s squad for the qualifiers against Liechtenstein and Kazakhstan.

This absence raised eyebrows, as it wasn’t simply frustration over form, Belgium’s manager, Rudi Garcia, reportedly allowed the centre-back to miss the national call-up to pursue a potential move away from Leicester.

Why was Leicester City star Faes dropped from Belgium?

Belgian journalist Hein Vanhaezebrouck publicly challenged the notion that Faes’s absence was being granted to facilitate a transfer.

On the contrary, Vanhaezebrouck questioned why Faes was excluded, especially when other players like Loïs Openda and Charles Vanhoutte, who were also reportedly involved in transfer talks themselves, still received national call-ups.

He believes the omission was purely down to poor form at both club and country level, as reported by Sport Witness.

“The new national coach continued that trend, with Wout Faes. Now we have a problem,” he says.

“Wout Faes hasn’t been called up.”

“Because he’s working on a transfer, according to the national coach? Openda and Vanhoutte were also working on transfers and were selected. But he’s not playing, getting booed by his own supporters.”

Defender is edging closer to exit from the club

With both the club hierarchy and supporters potentially divided, the player’s future remains uncertain.

At the moment, it is looking increasingly likely that the defender will leave the club.

As per transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano recently, Turkish club Besiktas made an approach to sign the Leicester City defender.

With the Turkish transfer window still open, the defender could be on his way out of England to move to Turkey.

Why 26-year-old attacker has been urged to snub Leicester City move