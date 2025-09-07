Liverpool get Alexander Isak fitness update ahead of his debut for the Reds

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s blockbuster signing of Alexander Isak on deadline day, a British-transfer-record move valued at around £125 million, has yet to materialise on the pitch.

The Swedish striker arrives having not featured all summer, leaving questions over his match readiness. But the Reds are optimistic a debut could come sooner rather than later.

Isak went on a strike to force a move to Liverpool from Newcastle United and during the pre-season as well as the start of the season, he did not feature for the Magpies, leaving him short of match fitness.

Alexander Isak is not fully fit at the moment

Isak was an unused substitute for Sweden in their World Cup qualifier against Slovenia on Friday.

Now with Liverpool, he’s still catching up. Nonetheless, Sweden’s manager Jon Dahl Tomasson confirmed a careful, coordinated approach is underway.

“He [Isak] had only done three training sessions with the team,” Tomasson explained to Viaplay after the game, as reported by The Standard.

“No pre-season with the team and of course no playing time. The risk is probably a bit too great to use him today.”

Liverpool are waiting to learn more about Isak’s fitness

There is encouraging collaboration between Sweden’s and Liverpool’s medical staffs. Open lines of communication ensure his return is managed with precision and patience.

Isak appears poised to make his Liverpool debut following the international break.

His name is expected to feature in the matchday squad as Liverpool take on Burnley in the Premier League, followed by a crucial Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid at Anfield and a Merseyside derby with Everton.

If Liverpool’s medical and coaching staff can fast-track his integration, the Reds get not only a lethal attacker back in form but a statement piece reinforcing their ambitions.

