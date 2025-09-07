Liverpool turn to sports science experts due to concerns over Alexander Isak

Alexander Isak at Liverpool. (Photo via Liverpool website)

Liverpool’s landmark signing of Alexander Isak, sealed on deadline day in a British-record move worth £125 million (rising to nearly £130 million including bonuses), was far from straightforward.

Behind the scenes, the club’s sports science department played a crucial role in overcoming serious fitness concerns about the Swedish striker, according to Express.

Isak’s injury record raised inevitable alarm bells in Merseyside. During his spell at Newcastle, where he arrived in 2022 for a club-record fee of around £63 million, he missed a staggering 39 games and more than 200 training sessions, primarily due to groin issues.

Liverpool were concerned about Alexander Isak fitness

The fitness record of the striker posed a threat to the transfer and before making it official, the Reds needed assurances.

Liverpool turned to their sport science specialists. These experts conducted an in-depth assessment of Isak’s physical condition, aiming to determine whether the striker could handle the physical pressure of playing for the Merseyside club.

Reassuringly, they concluded that Isak’s fitness profile was manageable and that they could work proactively to mitigate future injury risks.

Isak’s path to Anfield was rugged. He went on strike after Newcastle halted transfer talks, avoiding pre-season training and instead working out alone in Spain.

Reds were eventually convinced about the striker

This lack of structured preparation fueled more doubts about his readiness.

Despite this, Liverpool pushed ahead with their move. They relied on their internal fitness analysis, trusting their experts to manage and support Isak’s transition effectively.

Following the move, Isak joined Sweden’s national team setup, where manager Jon Dahl Tomasson echoed similar caution. He made clear that Isak wasn’t match-fit enough for full 90-minute outings but praised the strong coordination between Sweden’s and Liverpool’s staff.

Report: Euro giants lining up January move for €50m-rated Liverpool player