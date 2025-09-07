Report: Man United, Arsenal and Chelsea could battle it out for 29-year-old wide player

Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, reacts from the touchline. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries has been linked with a move away from the club in the coming months.

The 29-year-old does not plan to continue in Italy for too long, and he wants to move to the Premier League. The Netherlands international has made it clear that he wants a new challenge.

Dumfries was linked with Aston Villa in recent weeks.

Dumfries to the Premier League?

According to a report via Fichajes, Manchester United, Arsenal, and Chelsea could consider signing him in the coming months.

The 29-year-old could prove to be a useful acquisition for all three clubs. He can operate as a right back as well as a wing back. He could help them improve at both ends of the pitch.

Man United, Chelsea and Arsenal keen

Denzel Dumfries in action for Netherlands
Dumfries in action for the Netherlands – (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Manchester United could use more quality and depth in the full-back areas, and signing the experienced defender would be ideal. He knows what it takes to play for a big club, and he has won major trophies in his career. He could make an instant impact and help Manchester United improve.

Similarly, Chelsea could use more depth in that area of the pitch as well. Reece James and Malo Gusto. They have had their fair share of injury problems. It will be interesting to see if Chelsea are willing to make a move for the Netherlands international.

Finally, Arsenal could consider signing the player in the coming months. They have adequate depth in the defensive unit, and it will be interesting to see if they are willing to sell someone to accommodate the 29-year-old. He will not want to sit on the bench at Arsenal. The player is at the peak of his career, and he will look to join a club where he will play regularly. He will also want to join an ambitious project where he can win major trophies.

