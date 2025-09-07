(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks.

He was expected to join Liverpool on deadline day, but the move did not go through. Crystal Palace pulled the plug on the deal after failing to sign a replacement for him. According to Defensa Central, the 25-year-old has now decided to join Real Madrid if the move to Liverpool does not work out.

Liverpool to return for Marc Guehi?

The Reds are expected to try for the player once again when the transfer window opens in January. It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done. Guehi will be out of contract in the summer, and he could be available for a nominal price in January.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool decide to sign him. The report claims that the Reds might walk away from a deal for the England International if Ibrahima Konate signs an extension with them. In that case, the player will move to Real Madrid. He has informed those close to him that the Spanish club will be his second priority.

Real Madrid could use Guehi

Madrid could use more quality and depth in the defensive unit, and the 25-year-old could be a useful acquisition. Signing him for a reasonable amount of money would be a wise decision. Real Madrid will be able to secure a pre-contract agreement with the player in January and sign him for free in the summer. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

He is one of the best defenders in the Premier League right now, and he has the quality to do well in La Liga as well. He could be an asset for the Spanish club if they manage to get the deal done.