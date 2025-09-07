Marc Guehi to Liverpool? New update emerges about Palace star that changes everything

Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s defensive rebuild continues to make headlines, but it appears the Merseyside giants will be playing the long game when it comes to securing the services of Crystal Palace captain Marc Guéhi.

According to journalist Paul Joyce of The Times, the Reds have cooled their interest in pushing for a deal in January 2026, instead targeting a free transfer next summer when the England international’s contract at Selhurst Park officially runs out.

A transfer that almost happened

The Guéhi saga has already had its share of drama. During the closing stages of the recent summer transfer window, the 25-year-old came agonisingly close to completing a high-profile switch to Anfield.

Reports confirmed that Guéhi had even undergone medical tests with Arne Slot’s side, only for the move to collapse at the final hurdle. Palace were unable to recruit a replacement in time, forcing manager Oliver Glasner to block the sale.

For Liverpool, it was a frustrating end to weeks of negotiation. For Guéhi, it was a bitter blow after seemingly preparing for the next chapter of his career. Yet, despite the disappointment, the story is far from finished.

Liverpool ready to make calculated approach

Joyce’s latest update makes clear that Liverpool’s recruitment team see no reason to pay a transfer fee for a player who will be out of contract within months.

With Palace resigned to losing their skipper and Guéhi showing no intention of signing fresh terms, the Reds believe patience is the most financially sensible route.

While Liverpool are expected to keep monitoring defensive options in January, Guéhi’s case is unique.

The club knows he was ready to join them in the summer, and they are confident that interest will remain mutual once he becomes a free agent.

