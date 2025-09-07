Marc Guehi transfer battle heats up: Liverpool face tough competition to sign him

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Marc Guéhi’s future at Crystal Palace looks increasingly uncertain, with a January exit now appearing more likely than ever, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

The 25-year-old England international, who has been one of the Premier League’s most consistent centre-backs in recent seasons, is entering the final months of his contract and has made it clear he does not intend to extend his stay at Selhurst Park.

Guéhi came close to leaving Palace this summer when Liverpool pushed strongly for his signature.

The Reds were willing to pay around £35 million and had already agreed personal terms with the defender.

A medical was even completed, but the transfer collapsed at the final stage, leaving both the player and Arne Slot’s side frustrated.

That disappointment may soon be revisited, with the winter window presenting another opportunity for a move.

Crystal Palace, for their part, have shifted their stance. Having previously turned down a €60 million offer from Newcastle United just a few months ago, the club has now slashed their asking price to around £25 million.

With Guéhi’s contract set to expire in the summer, the Eagles are unwilling to risk losing a key asset on a free transfer.

Liverpool are expected to renew their pursuit, but this time they will face far tougher competition.

Bayern Munich are monitoring the situation closely as they search for a bargain reinforcement at the back.

Juventus and Real Madrid, meanwhile, could look to negotiate a pre-contract agreement in January, allowing them to sign Guéhi on a free transfer once his Palace deal expires.

Premier League clubs enter Guehi race

Chelsea are also in the frame, with the potential of bringing back their former academy graduate depending on Axel Disasi’s future at Stamford Bridge.

Manchester City, too, are keeping tabs as they consider adding depth to their defensive ranks.

Guéhi’s desire for a fresh challenge has been clear for some time, and Palace’s attempts to tie him down to new terms have all failed. With Europe’s elite circling and his price tag significantly reduced, January could mark the end of his Palace journey.

Paul Merson praised Guehi on Sky Sports:

“Guehi is a brilliant player. I really do think he’s a top centre-half – absolute class. He gets into everybody’s team, in my opinion.”

