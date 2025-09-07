Newcastle could move for Marc Casado. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United were reportedly interested in Marc Casado from Barcelona during the summer transfer window.

The Premier League side enquired to sign the 21-year-old defensive midfielder, but Barcelona were not keen on sanctioning his departure.

Aston Villa were keen on Casado earlier. Big clubs like Arsenal and Chelsea were keeping tabs on the player as well.

Newcastle could use Casado

Newcastle have not given up on their pursuit of the player, and they could return for him in 2026 if he is made available. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Newcastle have quality midfielders like Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes. However, they could use more depth in that area of the pitch. The 21-year-old midfielder could be the ideal long-term investment for them. He will add physicality and defensive cover to the side. He will help them tighten up at the back and allow the creative players to operate with more freedom.

Newcastle to return for Marc Casado?

Graeme Bailey said on TBR: “Casado is a really interesting name to keep an eye on heading into 2026. Newcastle do need and want something extra in midfield, and he is someone who does appeal. “It remains to be seen if he is attainable in the near future, but if he is available, then Newcastle are likely to be in the mix.”

Newcastle were quite ambitious in the transfer market this summer, and they have done well to improve the attacking unit. It will be interesting to see if they can add more quality in the midfield and defence in the coming months.

They will look to put together a team capable of fighting for major trophies regularly. They are competing in the UEFA Champions League this season, and they will look for a place in the top four.

Meanwhile, the 21-year-old is highly rated at Barcelona, and they have no reason to sell a prized young prospect like him.