Newcastle United signed Nick Woltemade from VfB Stuttgart during the summer transfer window.

The Premier League side paid around €90 million in order to get the deal done. The German International had an impressive campaign in the last season, and he scored 17 goals in all competitions.

Bayern were keen on Nick Woltemade

Woltemade was on the radar of Bayern Munich as well. However, the honorary President of the German club, Uli Hoeness, has now revealed that they would not have paid €90 million for the striker. He believes that Woltemade is not worth that kind of money.

He also added that the only reason Newcastle managed to get the deal done was because of Saudi money flowing into the club. He added that the German outfit is happy with their transfer business this summer, but they would have liked to sign Florian Wirtz, who ended up joining Liverpool.

He said (h/t One Football): “We’re very satisfied at FC Bayern. We are the real winners of the summer transfer window. We have a strong team and didn’t need to strengthen it much. Of course, we would have liked to have Florian Wirtz, but we’d never have bought him for €150m. We offered €55 million for Nick Woltemade, while Stuttgart wanted €75 million. In the end he went to Nottingham [he meant Newcastle] for €90m. What Newcastle are doing has nothing to do with football. It’s like Monopoly these days”

Can Woltemade make his mark?

It will be interesting to see if Woltemade can make an instant impact at Newcastle. There is no doubt that he has the quality to do well in the Premier League. The towering German International has the physical and technical attributes to do well in England. He will look to establish himself as a key player for Newcastle. He will be expected to replace Alexander Isak, who joined Liverpool on deadline day.

The 23-year-old striker is still quite young, and he will only improve with coaching and experience. It will be interesting to see if he can justify the €90 million investment in future.