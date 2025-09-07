Report: Liverpool open talks to make January signing of Premier League star

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

The pursuit of Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi by Liverpool is far from over.

After a dramatic collapse on deadline day, new revelations indicate that the Reds are keeping the door wide open, actively communicating with the 25-year-old and positioning themselves for another move in January.

The Reds were active in the summer transfer window and broke their transfer record twice with the signings they have made.

Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak were the marquee signings they made this summer but there was another player strongly linked with a move to Anfield this summer.

Liverpool missed out on the signing of Marc Guehi

It was Guehi, the captain of Crystal Palace, who even had a medical ahead of a move to Liverpool.

Palace eventually decided to pull the plug on the deal as manager Oliver Glasner was reportedly strongly against the idea of his team’s captain leaving the club.

However, the Reds are still interested in a move for Guehi and have opened dialogue with him over a move in the January window, according to Football Insider.

Despite the setback, Liverpool remain the frontrunners for Guehi’s signature.

As per transfer correspondent Pete O’Rourke, the club are still engaged in “open dialogue” with the defender, keen to reignite negotiations come January, either for a reduced fee or even as a free agent in the summer.

Crystal Palace have lowered their demands

Importantly, Palace have reportedly dropped their demands significantly, from £35 million in the summer down to around £25 million for January, an acknowledgment of the financial realities and the risk of losing him for free in a year’s time.

Liverpool may not have things all their own way. Rival clubs such as Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and others are said to have stepped into the arena, with the promise of negotiating from January onwards.

