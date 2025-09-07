Trent Alexander-Arnold #12 of Real Madrid C.F. reacts during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Trent Alexander-Arnold completed a move to Real Madrid at the start of the summer transfer window, but he has not been able to hit top form yet.

The England International defender has been criticised for some of his poor defensive performances, but he is still adapting to life in Spain, and there is no doubt that he could bounce back strongly in the coming weeks. There have been rumours of a potential return to the Premier League as well.

Former Liverpool star Steve McManaman has now shared a word of advice for the former Liverpool player. McManaman himself played for Liverpool and Real Madrid in the past. He believes that Alexander-Arnold is a fantastic player who has the qualities to settle in at the Spanish club, and he will be able to showcase his true qualities soon.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has not been at his best

He said on AS: “From the outside, people think Madrid is ruthless, but inside, it’s very familiar. The real change for Trent will be the city, the culture, the language, and the lifestyle. “But he loves it. In terms of football, the adaptation won’t be huge; many people speak English, which will help him, and he’ll integrate quickly. In the end, he’ll be judged by how he plays, and Trent is a fantastic footballer, so I don’t think he’ll have any problems.

McManaman’s advice for Alexander-Arnold

The former Liverpool midfielder has also suggested that Alexander Arnold should look to settle down quickly off the pitch and find a home so that he can focus on his football.

“The only thing I would say is settle in quickly. Find somewhere to live; the last thing you want is to spend months in hotels living out of suitcases,” he added. “You need a real home, a base, a place to sleep well and focus on training. The last thing you want is to spend months in a hotel with suitcases everywhere. So, settle in and adapt as quickly as possible.”

During his time at Liverpool, the England International was regarded as a world-class player. There is no doubt that he is a phenomenal talent, and it is assumed that he will eventually come good at the Spanish club.