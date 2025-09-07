(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Sunderland completed a deal to sign Brian Brobbey from Ajax earlier this summer, and they will hope that he can hit the ground running in English football.

Sunderland signed the player for a fee of around €20 million, excluding bonuses, and they will hope that he can establish himself as an important player for the club. The Black Cats will look to establish themselves as Premier League regulars this season. They have been promoted to the top flight, and they will look to make their mark at the highest level.

Why Brian Brobbey joined Sunderland?

Meanwhile, former Ajax and PSV forward Wim Kieft has revealed on De Telegraaf that the only reason the player moved to Sunderland is because he had no other options. He also added that Sunderland signed him because he was an affordable option for them.

“On the transfer front, the moves of Brian Brobbey from Ajax to Sunderland and Kasper Dolberg from Anderlecht to Ajax are interesting. Both strikers from the Ajax academy failed at Ajax, and Dolberg is getting a second chance,” he said. “Brobbey chose Sunderland because he had no choice. And Sunderland didn’t choose Brobbey because he’s scored so many goals. It’s simply an affordable opportunity for the English side, who are laughing at a transfer fee of €20m excluding bonuses.”

Brobbey will look to make his mark

It seems that the transfer was not the preferred option for Sunderland or the player. However, the move has now gone through, and both parties will look to make the most of the partnership.

Brobbey has done quite well in the Netherlands, and he will look to prove his quality in the Premier League. Sunderland could use more cutting edge in the final third, and it remains to be seen whether he can hit the ground running.

