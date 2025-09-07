Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Sunderland signed Simon Adingra from Brighton during the summer transfer window, and they will hope that he can establish himself as a key player for the club.

Journalist Adama Magate has claimed on AfricaFoot that the player is unlikely to stay at Sunderland for long. He is a quality player with a big future, and he will end up at a big club soon. It will be interesting to see if he can help Sunderland improve going forward.

Simon Adingra tipped to leave

“Adingra is one of the jewels of the new generation,” he said. “At Sunderland, he will have the playing time and confidence needed to explode. If he establishes himself, he won’t stay there long. He’s a future key player for the Elephants.”

Sunderland could use Adingra

The newly promoted side needed to improve their attacking unit this summer, and they have done that with the signing of Adingra and Brian Brobbey. They will not want to come back down to the championship, and they need quality players so that they can survive in the Premier League. It will be interesting to see if these signings can make an instant impact.

Adingra has shown his quality in the Premier League in the past with Brighton, and there is no doubt that he would be an exceptional acquisition for Sunderland. It will be interesting to see if you can adapt to their style of football quickly.

Sunderland paid around €24.4 million to sign the player, and the deal could prove to be a bargain in future if the attacker manages to make an instant impact.

The 23-year-old attacker knows the league well, and he will look to hit the ground running at his new club. Adingra was struggling for regular gametime at Brighton, and he will look to prove his worth in the Premier League now.