Tottenham Hotspur are looking to sign Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa, and they could look to make a move for him during the January transfer window.

The midfielder is valued at £100 million, but Spurs could come forward with an opening offer of £60 million to sign him. The 23-year-old has been outstanding for Aston Villa, and he scored 14 goals last season. He managed to pick up 16 assists as well.

Chelsea are interested in Rogers as well. Meanwhile, there have been rumours that Liverpool could have an advantage in the race to sign the player.

Morgan Rogers would be an elite addition

He is a tremendous talent with a bright future, and he could develop into a future star. It is no surprise that Spurs want to sign him. According to TheBoyHotspur, Tottenham are looking to be more ambitious in the transfer market under their revamped leadership. They are looking to make big moves in the market, and it will be interesting to see if they can sign one of the brightest young talents in English football right now.

They need more creativity in the final third, and Rogers would be an exceptional acquisition. He’s quite young, and he will only improve with coaching. He could develop into a world-class player with the right guidance.

Can Spurs sign Rogers?

Aston Villa will not want to lose him easily, and they are likely to demand a premium. It will be interesting to see if Tottenham can convince them to accept an offer of around £60 million for the midfielder. The opportunity to move to Tottenham is likely to be attractive for the player. It would be a step up for him, and he would get to compete in the UEFA Champions League with them. They could provide him with the platform to fight for trophies as well.

Tottenham have an exciting project, a quality team and a top-class manager. This could be the right time for the 23-year-old to join them.