What Bayern Munich are planning to do to avoid their star from joining Liverpool

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

One of Bayern Munich’s best players is attracting attention from Liverpool.

The German champions have some of the best talent in world football and that is why they are considered a strong force and one of the best teams in European football.

Boasting talents like Harry Kane, Joshua Kimmich, Luis Diaz and Michael Olise, the German giants have a habit of signing some of the best players in the world.

Olise, who joined Bayern from Palace, has been a revelation in Germany and his brilliant performances have impressed Liverpool.

Liverpool have interest in signing Michael Olise

The Premier League giants reportedly see him as a long term replacement of Mohamed Salah.

Although Salah is not leaving the Reds any time soon, the Merseyside club are preparing for a long term plan to replace Salah.

According to TBR Football, Bayern are preparing to wrap up a contract extension for Olise by the end of the season.

As part of their plan, the Bundesliga giants are ready to offer him a significant pay rise, aimed squarely at keeping the 23-year-old winger away from the attentions of Premier League giants.

Liverpool, meanwhile, remain admirers, and sources believe Olise could one day spearhead a post-Salah era. But for now, Liverpool are keeping their plans in check.

Bayern Munich have no intention of letting Olise leave

Bayern have ensured that Olise’s contract includes no release clause, effectively ruling out a lucrative pay-off pass to any interested parties.

Bundesliga insiders confirm that Olise is firmly embedded in Bayern’s sporting blueprint, reinforcing the message that they are planning with him as a key player for years to come.

For Bayern, the £60 million investment they made to bring Olise from Crystal Palace is delivering immediate returns. The midfielder’s explosive debut season, boasting 12 goals and 16 assists, validated the signing.

Liverpool snubbed the opportunity to sign two-time Champions League winner this summer