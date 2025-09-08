Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca waving to the fans at Stamford Bridge (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea and Manchester City are reportedly interested in signing the Barcelona youth midfielder Dro Fernandez.

The 17-year-old is highly rated across Europe, and the two Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on him, as per Fichajes. It will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for the 17-year-old in the coming months.

Can Barcelona afford to let Fernandez leave?

The highly rated playmaker has shown maturity beyond his years, and there is no doubt that he could be an excellent long-term investment for the two English clubs. However, the promising young talent is highly rated at the Spanish club, and Barcelona might not be keen on letting him leave.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea or Manchester City decide to come forward with an offer to sign the player. Barcelona are going through financial difficulties, and it would not be a surprise if they are tempted to sell.

However, they are looking to build a formidable squad for the future, and keeping their best young players should be a priority for them.

Report: Club has put £60 million offer on the table for “special talent” from Chelsea

Dro Fernandez would be a future prospect

Chelsea and Manchester City have done well to bring in talented young players in recent seasons. They are looking to add to the formidable pool of young talent already at the club. There is no doubt that the 17-year-old could be a future investment, and he could develop into an important first-team player for them with the right guidance.

It will be interesting to see if the midfielder is attracted to the idea of moving to the Premier League. It could be a huge opportunity for him. However, continuing at his boyhood club is likely to be attempting option for the players as well. It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few months.

Report: Man United, Arsenal and Chelsea could battle it out for 29-year-old wide player