Chelsea are interested in signing the AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan during the January transfer window.

They are hoping to secure up pre-contract agreement with the French international. He will be a free agent at the end of the season, and Chelsea are looking to sign him on a free transfer. They were heavily linked with Maignan during the summer transfer window, but they failed to secure an agreement with the Italian outfit.

Can Chelsea sign Maignan?

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea can wrap up the move in the coming months. According to TBR football, they are confident of signing the French goalkeeper.

They could certainly use more quality in the goalkeeping department. Robert Sanchez has been criticised for his mediocre performances, and Chelsea need an upgrade on him. Maignan is one of the best goalkeepers in European football, and he could prove to be an excellent addition. He has been labelled as an “elite” player in the past. He’s at the peak of his career, and this could be the right time for him to move through the Premier League.

Maignan could fancy a Chelsea move

Chelsea are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they will be able to offer him the platform to fight for trophies. He is likely to be attracted to the idea of joining them. The London club will be able to offer him a lucrative contract as well. They have managed to win the Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup recently, and they will look to fight for major trophies this season. The opportunity to play for them will be hard to turn down for the French international.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea can get the deal done quickly. It would be a huge bargain if they could sign a player of his quality on a free transfer.