Fabrizio Romano confirms Man United transfer is ‘sealed and completed’

Manchester United have officially sanctioned the departure of goalkeeper Andre Onana, with all documents signed and countersigned for a loan switch to Turkish side Trabzonspor.

The deal, which had been in the works for several days, has now been described as “sealed and completed” by transfer news specialist Fabrizio Romano, bringing a definitive end to speculation surrounding the Cameroonian goalkeeper’s immediate future.

Romano reported that the paperwork has been finalised between both clubs, with Onana now set to continue his career in the Süper Lig.

Andre Onana struggled to perform at Man United

Onana arrived at Old Trafford in the summer of 2023 from Inter Milan for a fee of around £47 million, billed as the long-term successor to David de Gea.

However, his tenure in Manchester has been mixed, with high-profile errors in the Champions League and domestic inconsistencies placing him under scrutiny.

Trabzonspor have capitalised on United’s willingness to offload the 29-year-old, securing him on a loan deal that provides Onana with a chance to rediscover his form away from the pressure of Old Trafford.

Turkish side have offered a financial package that includes performance-related bonuses, potentially even improving on the salary terms Onana was due to earn at United this season.

Ruben Amorim has made big changes this summer

For United, the move is part of goalkeeping reshuffle. The club recently brought in Senne Lammens as a promising long-term option, while also weighing up the futures of Altay Bayındır and Tom Heaton.

Onana’s departure allows the Red Devils to reduce wage commitments while also ensuring the player maintains regular first-team minutes at a high level.

As Romano confirmed, “It’s all sealed and completed”. Andre Onana is now officially a Trabzonspor player, albeit on loan.

