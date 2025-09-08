Fabrizio Romano issues decisive update on the future of Liverpool star Ibrahima Konate

Ibrahima Konate is in the final 12 months of his Liverpool contract. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konaté finds himself at a critical juncture in his career, with his future at Anfield drawing increasing attention.

The 26-year-old is into the final year of his contract, and his intentions remain unclear amid growing speculation from Europe’s elite, particularly Real Madrid.

Konaté’s situation is shaping up in a way strikingly similar to that of former Liverpool talisman Trent Alexander-Arnold, who exited on a free to Madrid earlier this year.

Real Madrid aren’t the only suitors eyeing Konaté. Recent reports reveal that PSG and Barcelona are also monitoring the France international, hoping to snap him up at zero cost next summer.

Fabrizio Romano has warned the Merseyside club to be wary of the situation of Konate at Anfield as the defender is still more likely to leave the club than sign a new deal at Anfield.

Ibrahima Konate to leave Liverpool next year?

Speaking on his Youtube channel, Romano said:

“So Liverpool, there are still conversations ongoing over the new contract between Konate and Liverpool, but [there is] no agreement at this stage.

“It’s not something easy. That story was really with many different moments. In October and November last year, it was quite close, the contract extension verbally was very close, just with some final clauses.

“Then it changed the game around December and January. New discussions on the contract and no agreement. We’ve spent the last six, eight, nine months with no agreement between the parties.

“What about Real Madrid? Konate, for sure, is on the list of Real Madrid. For sure, he is one of the players they like, and for sure he is one of the players that they would like to bring in in 2026.

“But this will only happen if Konate doesn’t extend his contract at Liverpool.”

Konate is following the Trent Alexander-Arnold path

Lose him, and Liverpool face a defensive void they must fill. Keep him, and they retain a top-class centre-back.

Their pursuit of Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi makes more sense now since Konaté is more likely to leave the club at this stage.

The coming months will reveal whether Konaté becomes a legend who stayed, or another prized exit following Alexander-Arnold’s departure.

It will be interesting to see how the fans react to another player potentially leaving the club for free. They did not approve of Alexander-Arnold’s departure and booed the defender.

Konaté will most likely get the same treatment from the fans if he leaves the club to join Real Madrid.

Just In: Liverpool open contract talks with Arne Slot amid Bayern Munich interest