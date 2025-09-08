Ibrahima Konate and Cody Gakpo celebrate with their Premier League winners' medals (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

Real Madrid are hoping to sign the 26-year-old French International, and they are now in advanced talks to get the deal done.

Real Madrid closing in on Ibrahima Konate

According to journalist Jose Felix Diaz (h/t MadridZone), the French International’s move to Real Madrid is very advanced.

It remains to be seen whether they can get the deal across the line. The player is expected to join them on a free transfer. His contract with Liverpool expires at the end of the season, and the Premier League champions have not managed to secure an extension with him yet.

It seems that the player is looking to join the Spanish club in the summer. He has been a key player for Liverpool since joining the club, and it will be interesting to see if they can replace him properly. They are already lacking in depth in the defensive unit, and getting rid of the Frenchman will weaken them further.

Liverpool eyeing Guehi to replace Konate?

They tried to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace during the summer transfer window, but the move did not work out. It will be interesting to see if they decide to return for the Crystal Palace star when the transfer window reopens in January. If Konate leaves the club in the summer, Liverpool should look to invest in two quality central defenders.

Losing a player of his ability on a free transfer would be a devastating blow for any club. Liverpool have already lost Trent Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer to Real Madrid, and it seems that the Spanish club are now set to deal another blow to the English outfit.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid need defensive depth, and the Frenchman should prove to be an excellent addition. He’s at the peak of his career, and he has established himself as one of the most reliable defenders in the Premier League.