Kylian Mbappe chooses Premier League title winner between Liverpool, Arsenal & Man City

(Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

The Premier League title race once again promises to be one of the most exciting title races in recent years.

Liverpool won the Premier League title last year with Arsenal managing to finish second once again, for the third time in a row.

The two seasons before that were won by Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side who were given a tough competition by Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

Kylian Mbappe tips Arsenal to win the Premier League

The Gunners finishing second in the Premier League has been a common factor of the last few seasons but Real Madrid attacker Kylian Mbappe feels that could change as it could be their year to win the title.

Mbappe has weighed in on the title race, offering a measured yet compelling endorsement of Arsenal, while acknowledging the dominance and pedigree of Liverpool and Manchester City.

Speaking to BILD, Mbappe acknowledged Liverpool’s undeniable status as favorites:

“Of course, Liverpool has to be mentioned first and foremost, as they’re determined to win one title after another.”

Yet, his tone shifted when considering Arsenal:

“But I also have high hopes for Arsenal, because the core of the team has known each other for a long time, and that’s a crucial factor in football.”

When he was asked to choose one winner for the league title, Mbappe said:

“Maybe Arsenal, maybe it will be their year. It would certainly be easier to say City or Liverpool.”

Is it going to be Mikel Arteta’s year?

The Gunners are certainly one of the favourites to win the league title. They have been consistent over the last few years and Arteta has strengthened his squad in almost all the positions.

Key signings like Eberechi Eze, Viktor Gyökeres, and Martin Zubimendi have arrived at the club to provide them quality and depth and to end their Premier League title drought.

Sources: Gabriel Martinelli faces uncertain future at Arsenal, Euro giants consider January move