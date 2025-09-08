Leeds United managing director Robbie Evans revealed that young striker Mateo Joseph’s summer loan to Mallorca was vital for his development.

However, he made it clear that the club never considered inserting a purchase option into the deal. According to Evans, multiple teams showed interest in Joseph, but each sought an option to buy, which Leeds emphatically rejected.

“He needs the minutes, and part of why his loan took as long as it did is that every team that was trying to take him on loan was requiring a buy option”, Evans was quoted as saying by the BBC.

“We simply said there’s no way you’re getting an option on this player.

“Our hope is that he has a phenomenal season at Mallorca and comes back.

“He’s a favourite of the club and the chairman, and so we hope he does great.”