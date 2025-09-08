Leeds United managing director Robbie Evans revealed that young striker Mateo Joseph’s summer loan to Mallorca was vital for his development.
However, he made it clear that the club never considered inserting a purchase option into the deal. According to Evans, multiple teams showed interest in Joseph, but each sought an option to buy, which Leeds emphatically rejected.
Mateo Joseph needed game time
“He needs the minutes, and part of why his loan took as long as it did is that every team that was trying to take him on loan was requiring a buy option”, Evans was quoted as saying by the BBC.
“We simply said there’s no way you’re getting an option on this player.
“Our hope is that he has a phenomenal season at Mallorca and comes back.
“He’s a favourite of the club and the chairman, and so we hope he does great.”
Joseph’s departure followed a turbulent preseason, during which tensions arose with Leeds manager Daniel Farke. The striker, reportedly unhappy with what he perceived as a lack of backing from the German coach, chose not to rejoin training with the club.
Joseph to return?
At Mallorca, Joseph will get the chance to prove himself on a bigger stage in La Liga, something club officials hope will benefit Leeds long-term. The Yorkshire side remains adamant that Joseph is central to their future plans and expect him back next summer.
Whether that return will be smooth could depend heavily on Farke’s position. Should the manager remain at Elland Road, the reconciliation between player and coach will be critical.
Leeds point to the reintegration of Jack Harrison this summer as evidence of Farke’s willingness to mend relationships, and hope the same can happen with Joseph. Until then, his progress in Spain will be closely monitored.
