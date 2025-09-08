(Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images)

Belgian defender Wout Faes is facing a turbulent spell at Leicester City, with uncertainty surrounding both his club situation and international future.

The 27-year-old, who had been a regular starter for Belgium under former coaches, was left out of the squad for this month’s internationals. His omission comes as a surprise given his previous consistency, but his recent struggles at Leicester have raised questions.

Despite being a first-choice defender last season, Faes has not started a single league game in the current campaign, only making appearances from the bench.

Former Anderlecht and Gent manager Hein Vanhaezebrouck has now claimed that he doesn’t deserve a place in the national team.

Wout Faes slammed for his performances

He told Voetbal Krant: “The previous national coach relied heavily on Wout Faes, with Theate or Debast alongside him. The new national coach continued that trend, with Wout Faes. Now we have a problem. Wout Faes hasn’t been called up. “Because he’s working on a transfer, according to the national coach? Openda and Vanhoutte were also working on transfers and were selected. But he’s not playing and is being booed by his own supporters. “That says something. How are things going at the back for us? He’s been allowed to stay on for almost all those games and the problems remain.”

Leicester manager Carlos Cifuentes has defended Faes, acknowledging his quality, but has continued to prefer other options in the starting lineup.

Faes needs to move on

With the UK transfer window closed, Faes’ most likely route out of the club would be through leagues where deals remain possible, including Turkey and Saudi Arabia.

It is evident that the 27-year-old is not at his best, and he is lacking in form and confidence. This could be the right time for the Foxes to get rid of him and bring in an upgrade in the coming months. The Belgian needs a fresh start to get back to his best, and a move away from the Championship club would be ideal for him as well.