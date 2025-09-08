Liverpool signed Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt during the summer transfer window, but the player was close to joining Newcastle United before that.
Newcastle wanted to sign the French International striker, and they had already agreed on a deal with his club, and they had agreed on personal terms with the player as well. However, Liverpool made a late move to sign the striker, and he chose to move to Anfield.
How Liverpool hijacked Ekitike move
Super agent Ali Barat, who worked on the deal, has now spilled the beans regarding the transfer.
Ali Barat revealed (h/t Chronicle Live): “Hugo Ekitike. I was working on behalf of Eintracht Frankfurt to bring him to Newcastle. I stayed in Germany for 10 days.
“We agreed everything with the German club and the player, then Liverpool called him and he chose Anfield.”
Hugo Ekitike has done well
Ekitike has made an impressive start to life in the Premier League, and he has three goals in all competitions. He will look to build on his start and establish himself as a top-class attacker in the Premier League. Newcastle will be thoroughly disappointed to have missed out on an elite talent like him. Given his performances in English football so far, Newcastle fans will certainly wonder what could have been.
Meanwhile, Liverpool will be delighted to have won the race for his signature. The 23-year-old has hit the ground running in English football, and he’s already an important player for them. It is fair to assume that he will only improve with coaching and experience. He could develop into a top-class player for the club in the future.
Liverpool have also signed Alexander Isak from Newcastle United this summer in a club record deal. The Swedish International is expected to partner with Ekitike in the attack. It will be interesting to see if the two players can complement each other.
