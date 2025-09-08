Richard Hughes and Arne Slot (Photo by Getty Images, Mark Pain/Alamy)

Liverpool are still hoping to agree on a new deal with Ibrahima Konate.

The French International defender will be a free agent at the end of the season, and Liverpool are hoping to keep him at the club. The 26-year-old is a key player for them, and he’s one of the first names on the team sheet.

Losing him would be a major blow for Liverpool, and they do not want to let him leave. It will be interesting to see if they can convince him to sign a new deal.

Liverpool eyeing Ibrahima Konate agreement

According to TBR Football, Liverpool are still hopeful of an agreement with the player. Richard Hughes has held talks with the player’s camp this week, and it will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds.

Graeme Bailey said on TBR: “I am told Liverpool’s footballing hierarchy, including chief Richard Hughes, have held talks this week, which is an indication from both sides that they are very much still open to a deal. “Konate’s camp insists they have not reached an agreement to join a Real Madrid or Bayern Munich, etc – they are adamant that is not the case, but the closer we get to the New Year, it will become more and more unlikely that he signs. “But let’s see how the talks go, Liverpool remain hopeful Konate will commit to fresh terms.”

Real Madrid keen on Konate

The defender has been heavily linked with Real Madrid. They are hoping to sign him on a free transfer. Losing a player of his quality for free would be a huge blow for Liverpool. The Premier League champions need to hold onto their best players if they want to win major trophies.

Konate is one of the leaders of the dressing room, and Liverpool cannot afford to lose him. It will be interesting to see if they can convince the player to stay on. The opportunity to move to Real Madrid can be quite tempting.