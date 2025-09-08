Liverpool snubbed the opportunity to sign two-time Champions League winner this summer

(Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Liverpool made a clear statement this summer, even world-class talent isn’t enough to derail their rebuild.

According to Anfield Index, Real Madrid winger Rodrygo emerged as a potential option for the Reds, with his camp making a bold move to explore a switch to Anfield.

Yet, the Merseyside club decided against entering serious negotiations.

The defending Premier League champions signed Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Alexander Isak, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez this summer as Arne Slot decided to revamp his squad after making some big changes.

Liverpool made major changes in the summer transfer window

The likes of Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jarell Quansah and others left the club, forcing the Reds to make big moves in the market.

Slot was clear in his mind about the players he wanted at the club and in achieving his targets, he even rejected the chance to sign Brazilian attacker Rodrygo from Real Madrid even after the player was offered to them by his representatives.

The Daily Mail’s Lewis Steele speaking to Anfield Index said confirmed that the Reds rejected the chance to sign Rodrygo.

“Rodrygo’s camp were definitely trying to get him to Liverpool, but Liverpool were having one of it,” according to Steele.

Reds had no interest in signing Real Madrid’s Rodrygo

The rejection of Rodrygo’s approach shows Liverpool’s long-term philosophy under sporting director Richard Hughes.

The Reds are not simply chasing headlines or short-term fixes, they’re constructing a squad with longevity and balance.

Hughes has already broken the club’s record for transfers twice in one window with the signing of Isak, and future plans continue to follow a measured blueprint.

Rodrygo’s credentials are undeniable, multiple Champions League titles, flair, and a pedigree that make him one of Europe’s most intriguing forwards, yet Liverpool held firm.

