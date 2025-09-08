Man United manager Ruben Amorim (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Athletic Club Bilbao defender Dani Vivian has been linked with a move away from the Spanish club in the coming months.

According to a report from Fichajes, Manchester United are interested in the 26-year-old central defender, and they will face competition from Newcastle United and Aston Villa.

Vivian has been linked with Liverpool in recent months as well.

Vivian is a quality defender

Vivian has done quite well for the Spanish outfit, and there is no doubt that he has the quality to succeed in the Premier League as well. The player has a €40 million release clause in his contract, and all three clubs have the financial muscle to get the deal done.

The 26-year-old is still very much at the peak of his career, and he could make an instant impact in the Premier League. The reported asking price could prove to be a bargain in the long run.

Dani Vivian would improve all three clubs

It is no secret that Manchester United need to improve defensively. They need more depth at the back, and Vivian would be a quality addition for them. They will be hoping to get back to the top of English football once again, and they need to keep improving the squad.

Similarly, Newcastle need to tighten up defensively. They looked quite vulnerable last season, and they have started the season in poor form as well. They cannot hope to compete in the UEFA Champions League regularly with a fragile defensive unit. Vivian would be a quality addition for them.

As for Aston Villa, they are looking to build a team capable of competing in Europe regularly. Unai Emery needs his team to tighten up at the back. It will be interesting to see if the West Midlands club can get a deal done for the 26-year-old.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League could be exciting for Vivian as well.