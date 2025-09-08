Manchester United hit by injury setback with crucial run of fixtures coming up

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s pre-match preparations have taken an unexpected hit following the international break, with Diogo Dalot forced to withdraw from Portugal’s squad due to muscular discomfort.

According to LondonWorld, he has already returned to Carrington for further evaluation ahead of a crucial Premier League showdown with Chelsea at Old Trafford on September 20.

While the extent of his absence remains unclear, any muscular injury is problematic for a modern full-back who relies heavily on pace and agility.

Man United face big matches in next few weeks

United’s schedule over the next few weeks is far from straightforward. They are going to come up against Manchester City in their next Premier League match, a trip to the Etihad Stadium.

Following that, they will host Chelsea at Old Trafford. Considering how tough they have found it this season, both matches are expected to test Ruben Amorim and his team to the limit.

With the club suffering a shock defeat against Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup, Amorim has little room for mistakes now.

With Dalot sidelined, Man United must show resilience and adaptability. As the calendar turns towards derby weekend and a tough test against an in-form Chelsea, Amorim’s squad planning and adaptability will be watched closely.

Ruben Amorim has to find a solution now

It remains to be seen what solution Amorim will adopt. Could he play Amad Diallo as a right-wing back? Or will be go for a more assured option defensively in Noussair Mazraoui?

Amorim’s team selection will be closely watched in the coming days.

Having won just one game out of their three in the Premier League so far this season, and that too coming against Burnley at Old Trafford through a late penalty from Bruno Fernandes, United and Amorim are desperate to win points to move up in the Premier League table.

