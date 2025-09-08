Manchester United hit by injury setback with crucial run of fixtures coming up

Manchester United FC
Posted by
Man United manager Ruben Amorim
(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s pre-match preparations have taken an unexpected hit following the international break, with Diogo Dalot forced to withdraw from Portugal’s squad due to muscular discomfort.

According to LondonWorld, he has already returned to Carrington for further evaluation ahead of a crucial Premier League showdown with Chelsea at Old Trafford on September 20.

While the extent of his absence remains unclear, any muscular injury is problematic for a modern full-back who relies heavily on pace and agility.

Man United face big matches in next few weeks

United’s schedule over the next few weeks is far from straightforward. They are going to come up against Manchester City in their next Premier League match, a trip to the Etihad Stadium.

Following that, they will host Chelsea at Old Trafford. Considering how tough they have found it this season, both matches are expected to test Ruben Amorim and his team to the limit.

With the club suffering a shock defeat against Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup, Amorim has little room for mistakes now.

With Dalot sidelined, Man United must show resilience and adaptability. As the calendar turns towards derby weekend and a tough test against an in-form Chelsea, Amorim’s squad planning and adaptability will be watched closely.

More Stories / Latest News
Ibrahima Konate breaking news
Fabrizio Romano issues decisive update on the future of Liverpool star Ibrahima Konate
Man United manager Ruben Amorim
Ruben Amorim told to drop ‘useless’ Man United player after three games this season
Man United exclusive
New: Man United scout €80 million centre-back ahead of potential January move

Ruben Amorim has to find a solution now

Diogo Dalot of Manchester United
Diogo Dalot of Manchester United (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

It remains to be seen what solution Amorim will adopt. Could he play Amad Diallo as a right-wing back? Or will be go for a more assured option defensively in Noussair Mazraoui?

Amorim’s team selection will be closely watched in the coming days.

Having won just one game out of their three in the Premier League so far this season, and that too coming against Burnley at Old Trafford through a late penalty from Bruno Fernandes, United and Amorim are desperate to win points to move up in the Premier League table.

New: Man United scout €80 million centre-back ahead of potential January move

More Stories Diogo Dalot

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *