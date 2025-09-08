Marcus Rashford rumours dismissed as Barcelona make decision on Man United attacker

(Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Barcelona fans can breathe a collective sigh of relief today after veteran journalist Guillem Balagué firmly refuted reports suggesting that the club is considering sending Marcus Rashford back to Manchester United early.

His comments dispel recent speculation, reaffirming the club’s faith in the England international’s potential to play a significant role this season.

Rashford joined the La Liga champions this summer after they failed to complete the signing of Nico Williams from Athletic Club.

Barcelona have complete faith in Marcus Rashford

The Man United attacker, who was desperate for a move away from Old Trafford, was given the opportunity by Barcelona to revive his career away from England.

Rashford has endured a difficult time at United and that is why he was sent away on loan to Aston Villa last season.

He impressed for Unai Emery’s side but since United manager Ruben Amorim had already made a decision to offload him, the attacker considered his options in the summer.

Barcelona came calling and Rashord accepted their call. The challenge of competing for the La Liga title and to play with world class players like Lamine Yamal and Raphinha was too good to turn down.

Rashford needs more time to settle at Barcelona

However, three games into the season, the forward has yet to score or assist. Often appearing from the bench, critics have questioned his impact and body language on the pitch.

Rumours quickly surfaced in the Catalan media suggesting that Barcelona hierarchy were already weighing the option of terminating his loan deal prematurely.

Balagué issued a blunt statement via X (formerly Twitter): “Absolutely rubbish that Barcelona is planning to end up early @MarcusRashford loan deal.”

He added that Barcelona have reassured Rashford’s representatives of their belief in his talent, signaling a commitment to give him the space, and time, to rediscover his form.

