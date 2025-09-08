New: Man United scout €80 million centre-back ahead of potential January move

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Defensive reinforcements will be a priority for a number of Premier League clubs in January, including Manchester United.

Among the names under consideration is Zeno Debast, the highly regarded 21-year-old Belgian centre-back who has been impressing at Sporting CP, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

Despite being tied down on a long-term deal until 2029, Debast is drawing admiring glances from across Europe, with Arsenal, Manchester United, and Aston Villa all considering potential moves.

Man United step up scouting of Debast

Man United and Arsenal have dispatched scouts to Portugal in recent weeks, eager to evaluate Debast’s game in detail.

Reports suggest Man United could test Sporting’s resolve with a bid in the region of €40 million, though that figure falls well short of the defender’s €80 million release clause.

Sporting, however, may be open to negotiations below that threshold, given the sizeable 15% sell-on clause owed to Anderlecht, Debast’s former club.

Ruben Amorim influence at Old Trafford

Ruben Amorim, who now sits in the Man United dugout but once coached Debast at Sporting, could play a crucial role in making the move happen.

His familiarity with the player could prove decisive, as United’s hierarchy are said to be seeking Amorim’s endorsement before sanctioning a major outlay.

Should Amorim give the green light, United’s interest may move from exploratory to concrete.

While Newcastle United’s earlier admiration for the Belgian appears to have cooled, other European giants remain in the mix. Borussia Dortmund and Napoli are keeping tabs.

With his contract running until 2029, Sporting hold the stronger cards in negotiations, but the scale of Premier League interest means January could yet spark a tug-of-war.

Portugoal were full of praise for Debast, who helped Sporting win the title last season:

“Debast got better and better and has more than justified that the big transfer fee Sporting paid for him last summer. “

