(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for potential free agent signings, but the club is effectively unable to add any senior players at this stage of the season.

With Champions League and Premier League squad lists already submitted, the Magpies have no available slots within their 25-man roster.

Under league rules, free agents can only be included if there is space in a club’s registered squad. Newcastle, however, has a full list of 25 senior professionals, making new additions impossible unless manager Eddie Howe opts to exclude a contracted player.

The only exception would be signing an under-21 player born on or after January 1, 2004, as they do not need to be included in the formal squad list.

It will be interesting to see if Newcastle decide to bring in more additions during the January transfer window, when Newcastle may reassess their needs and explore potential opportunities, depending on injuries or outgoing transfers. For now, their squad seems locked in place.

Report: Newcastle could consider 2026 move for “really interesting” La Liga star

Newcastle expected Premier League squad

Goalkeepers

Nick Pope, Aaron Ramsdale, John Ruddy, Mark Gillespie

Defenders

Kieran Trippier, Sven Botman, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Emil Krafth, Tino Livramento, Malick Thiaw, Dan Burn, Harrison Ashby

Midfielders

Joelinton, Sandro Tonali, Anthony Gordon, Harvey Barnes, Anthony Elanga, Jacob Murphy, Joe Willock, Jacob Ramsey, Bruno Guimaraes

Strikers

Yoane Wissa, Nick Woltemade, William Osula