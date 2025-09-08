Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca applauds the fans (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos has been linked with a move away from the club, and Saudi Arabian club Al-Qadsiah are keen on him.

According to Fichajes, the Saudi Arabian club have offered close to £60 million for the highly-rated midfielder. The 21-year-old is a tremendous talent with a bright future, but he is not a regular starter for Chelsea.

Manchester United made an enquiry for Santos earlier.

Will Chelsea sell Andrey Santos?

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea are willing to cash in on him. He has been labelled as a “special talent” in the past.

The offer is quite substantial, and it will be attractive for the Premier League side. They have spent a lot of money during the summer transfer window, and they might look to balance the books. Selling the 21-year-old for £60 million could be quite tempting. However, he is a promising young player with a bright future, and Chelsea could end up regretting the decision to cash in on him as well.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few days.

Santos could be a future asset

The Saudi Arabian outfit are looking to build a quality team for the future, and Santos would be a solid long-term investment for them. The 21-year-old has the potential to justify the investment in future. It will be interesting to see if the player is open to moving to Saudi Arabia. He needs to play regularly at this stage of his career, and Chelsea will not be able to provide him with the platform. The move to Saudi Arabia could be an interesting opportunity for him.

The move to Saudi Arabia will certainly give him the platform to play regularly, and he will also be able to pocket a lucrative contract. It remains to be seen what Chelsea decides now.