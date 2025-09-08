Liverpool expected to return for Marc Guehi. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi is a target for Real Madrid at the end of the season, and they could look to offer him a lucrative package to win the race for his signature.

According to Football Insider, they could offer him a huge signing-on fee to beat the competition for his services. Juventus and Liverpool are keen on the players as well.

“We know how good the likes of Real Madrid and Juventus are at landing free agents”, Pete O’Rourke said on Football Insider. “They do specialise in that, to try and sign players on free transfers, usually with the offer of a huge signing-on fee as well. “Obviously it’s hard to compete with the likes of Real Madrid when it comes to signing [under-contract] players as well. “Liverpool have now done so much work on Guehi that they’ll be hopeful that, although they did miss out last-minute in this window, they can finally get a deal done. “[That will] either be in January if the situation arises, or on a free transfer next summer.”

Reds failed to sign Guehi

Liverpool failed with a deadline day move to sign the player, and they are expected to return for him in future. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool try and sign the player for a nominal price in January. They could wait until the summer transfer window to sign Guehi for free.

The player completed his medical with Liverpool on deadline day, but Crystal Palace pulled the plug on the move after failing to sign a replacement. Liverpool have clearly done a lot of work with regard to the transfer, and they will hope to win the race for his signature.

Liverpool could use Marc Guehi

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. Liverpool need more quality and depth in the defensive unit. Ibrahima Konate will be a free agent at the end of the season, and they will need to replace him. The Crystal Palace star could be the ideal replacement. He is a reliable performer in the Premier League, and he could make an instant impact.

The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the world will be quite exciting for him. Liverpool could provide him with the platform to fight for major trophies. Similarly, Real Madrid are an elite club as well, and they will be an attractive destination for Guehi. It will be interesting to see what he decides.