Report: Arne Slot could reluctantly consider January sale of ‘outstanding’ Liverpool starter

Rumours have started about the January transfer window despite the summer transfer window shutting down just a week ago.

Liverpool were one of the most active clubs this summer as Arne Slot spent heavily to improve the quality of the squad.

The Dutch manager made some high-profile signings at Anfield, such as Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz.

It was a summer of major change at the Merseyside club who offloaded a number of key players including Luis Diaz and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Even though they remain favourites to win the Premier League title after the signings they have made and the start they have experienced this season, the future of one of their starters remains uncertain.

Liverpool could consider January sale of Ibrahima Konate

According to Empire of the Kop, the Premier League leaders could consider the surprise sale of Ibrahima Konate in the January transfer window.

The French centre-back has still not agreed a new contract at the club and with some of the biggest clubs in Europe showing interest in signing him, Liverpool want to avoid the situation of losing him for free next summer after the player has entered the final year of his deal at the club.

Although both the parties, the club and the player, remain involved in talks for a new deal, nothing has been agreed and in case they fail to reach an agreement, Slot could consider letting the defender leave the club in the middle of the season.

Top clubs have shown interest in the Reds defender

Real Madrid have shown the most interest in signing the defender while clubs like Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea have also been linked with a move for the Reds centre-back.

It would be a difficult decision for the club to consider midseason since the player is a crucial member of the starting line up at Anfield and losing him when the Reds would be competing for top honours would be a major risk, but one that they are willing to take due to the financial implications involved.

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown has described Konate as being ‘outstanding’ and that is exactly what he has been for the club, particularly since last season, when he cemented his place in the starting line up and became a pillar of their defense alongside Virgil Van Dijk.

