Ruben Amorim told to drop ‘useless’ Man United player after three games this season

Former Chelsea midfielder and pundit Craig Burley has delivered a blunt verdict on Manchester United goalkeeper Altay Bayındır, stating that manager Ruben Amorim “can’t play” the Turkey international again this season.

The Man United goalkeeping department has been a huge cause of concern for the club for some time.

Andre Onana and Bayindir have been the top choices for the Red Devils but with Onana set to join Trabzonspor on loan and United signing Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp, changes are being made in a position that has caused headache to the last few managers at Old Trafford.

Altay Bayindir has struggled at Man United this season

Bayindir has featured in all the Premier League games this season with Amorim showing in the Turkish goalkeeper.

However, his performances have been criticised, particularly in the match against Arsenal where he was responsible for the goal and the match against Fulham which showed his weakness while dealing with set-piece situations.

‘Altay Bayindir, they can’t play him,’ said on ESPN, as reported by The Metro.

‘He might be okay at shot-stopping which is what goalkeepers are paid for but he’s absolutely useless at dealing with balls in from set-pieces.

‘This new lad [Lammens] needs to be able to marshal a back four, make saves and have an authority and make a statement at set-pieces.

‘That’s what every team is going to do against United now, they’re going to launch balls into the box and the goalkeeper needs to be able to deal with it.

‘He’s either going to sink or swim. We don’t really know how he’s going to handle this scenario.’

Senna Lammens to become a starter soon?

With Bayindir showing signs of weakness and United signing Lammens, it is highly likely that the new goalkeeper will be preferred by Amorim moving forward.

The Red Devils have made a poor start to the season and with crucial matches coming up against Manchester City and Chelsea after the international break, Amorim has a big decision to make.

All eyes will be on his team selection after the international break to see what decision he takes regarding the goalkeeping position.

