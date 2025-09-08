(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s quiet willingness to consider offers for Gabriel Martinelli showed that the attacker faces an uncertain future at the Emirates Stadium, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

The Brazilian forward, once hailed as a cornerstone of Mikel Arteta’s project, has seen his stock fluctuate dramatically since his breakout 2022/23 season, when he netted 15 goals in the Premier League and looked every inch a future superstar.

However, his consistency has gone down considerably. Over the past two campaigns, Martinelli has struggled to replicate that form, often cutting a frustrated figure as his influence waned.

Gabriel Martinelli to be sold by Arsenal?

Newly appointed sporting director Andrea Berta is said to have reassessed the winger’s place in the squad, weighing both sporting and financial considerations.

Arsenal reportedly placed a £60 million valuation on Martinelli during the summer window, but most suitors rated him closer to £40 million, putting any immediate move on hold.

The so-called “Martinelli file” could easily reopen in January, with AC Milan named as a particularly interested party.

The Rossoneri are bracing for the possible departure of Rafael Leão and view Martinelli as an ideal replacement.

Arsenal, however, are keen to avoid another drawn-out standoff over price, particularly as Martinelli’s contract, running until 2027 with an option for an additional year, gives them leverage in negotiations.

Gunners are expected to target Rodrygo in the future

Financially, the Brazilian’s sale could serve a much larger purpose. Arsenal are reportedly eyeing a blockbuster move for Real Madrid’s Rodrygo, who would command a fee of around €100 million and a salary in excess of €10 million per year.

To make such a deal feasible, the club may need to reshuffle their wage structure, and Martinelli could be the key piece sacrificed to unlock the funds.

The arrival of Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke has created fierce competition for places on the left wing. Arteta’s recent decision to bench Martinelli suggests a shift in the internal hierarchy, raising doubts about whether the Brazilian can reclaim his once guaranteed starting berth.

