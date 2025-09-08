The games William Saliba is expected to miss after latest injury setback to Arsenal

Arsenal have been dealt a bitter blow just as the new season gathered momentum.

William Saliba sustained a sprained ankle during the pre-match warm-up at Anfield ahead of their clash with Liverpool, and remarkably began the game, only to limp off less than five minutes in.

Reports from L’Équipe indicate the injury will sideline the French centre-back for three to four weeks, potentially keeping him out until after the October international break.

This not only rules him out of France’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Azerbaijan and Iceland in early October but also a punishing schedule of seven key matches for Arsenal across the Premier League, Champions League, and Carabao Cup.

William Saliba is set to miss crucial games for Arsenal

These fixtures include:

Nottingham Forest (home)
Athletic Bilbao (away) in the Champions League
Manchester City at the Emirates
Carabao Cup third-round tie vs Port Vale
Newcastle United away
Olympiacos (home) in Europe
West Ham United at home

Saliba has been a defensive linchpin for both Arsenal and France, and his absence comes amid a troubling injury crisis that already includes Martin Ødegaard, Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, Christian Nørgaard, Ben White, and long-term absentee Gabriel Jesus.

Gunners have depth in defensive positions

William Saliba of Arsenal reacts with an injury
William Saliba of Arsenal reacts with an injury (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Despite the setback, Arsenal have options. Summer signing Cristhian Mosquera, who replaced Saliba against Liverpool, delivered a composed performance and is expected to feature heavily in his absence.

Piero Hincapié, a Deadline Day arrival, and versatile Riccardo Calafiori, who can slot into central defence, also strengthen the options.

This early-season blow is potentially one of Arsenal’s most significant since last season. However, depth and smart squad rotation could help Arteta deal with the setback.

