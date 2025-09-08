A general view of the Tottenham Hotspur logo outside the stadium. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are exploring a move for the Sunderland defender Dennis Cirkin when the transfer window reopens in January, as per TBR.

They are looking to add to the homegrown quota at the club, and bringing the 23-year-old back to the club would be ideal for them. Cirkin came through the ranks at Tottenham, and he has done quite well for Sunderland.

Tottenham have tried to sign Cirkin in the past as well.

Dennis Cirkin could be a useful option

There is no doubt that he has the quality to play for the London club, and he could help them improve. Spurs could use more depth in the left-back department, and it will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done.

The player is in the final year of his contract with Sunderland, and they will be under pressure to sell the player during the January window. They will not want to lose a player of quality on a free transfer. The opportunity to return to Tottenham will be quite exciting for the 23-year-old. He would get to experience your football with them, and he could fight for trophies as well.

The player will want to compete at a high level, and joining the London club would be ideal for him. It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can negotiate a reasonable deal in the coming months.

Spurs need more depth

Tottenham have done well to improve their team, but they need to add more depth if they want to fight for major trophies regularly.

Cirkin is a young player with a lot of potential, and he could develop into an important member of the first team squad. The 23-year-old knows the club well from his time at the Academy, and he might be able to settle quickly and make an instant impact.

