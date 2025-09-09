Alexander Isak at Liverpool. (Photo via Liverpool website)

Liverpool signed Alexander Isak from Newcastle United on deadline day, and the player is now looking to get back to playing regularly.

The striker skipped pre-season with Newcastle, and he refused to participate in the opening games of the Premier League with Newcastle as well.

After going on strike to force a move to Liverpool, the player is now back in action.

Alexander Isak is back in action

He featured for Sweden against Kosovo recently after being an unused substitute in the previous match against Slovenia.

The 25-year-old was brought on as a late substitute for Sweden, and he impressed with his cameo.

However, the striker was involved in a furious bust-up with Kosovo defender Fidan Aliti, and he was seen grabbing the defender’s shirt during a heated exchange (h/t talkSPORT).

Alexander Isak on yellow clashed with Kosovo’s Fidan Aliti during his time on the pitch yesterday as his Swedish team got beaten 2-0. pic.twitter.com/sBAa384oev — Osaze (@Osazewhite) September 9, 2025

Even though he failed to find the back of the net, he looked quite sharp for someone who has not played this season.

Liverpool need Isak

Liverpool will hope to get him up to speed quickly so that he can make a defining impact for them in the Premier League.

Liverpool paid a British transfer record fee for the player, and they will hope that he can transform them in attack.

Liverpool struggled with Darwin Núñez as the first-choice striker last season, and they will be delighted to have signed Hugo Ekitike and Isak this summer. Both players are tremendous talents with a bright future, and they could take Liverpool to a whole new level. Ekitike has already hit the ground running in the Premier League, and he has three goals in all competitions for Liverpool.