Andre Onana is all set to join Trabzonspor on loan from Manchester United.

The 29-year-old goalkeeper has failed to impress at Old Trafford since the move from Inter Milan. He has cost his valuable points with his error performances, and Manchester United have decided to send him out on loan after signing Senne Lammens.

The goalkeeper had dropped down to third in the pecking order, and he did not want to sit on the bench at Manchester United. However, Graeme Bailey has now revealed on United In Focus that the player still believes that he is the best goalkeeper at the club.

How Andre Onana feels about the exit

Bailey said: “Onana knew in August he could go, but he was always confident of becoming number one again. But I am told that once Lammens arrived, it was made clear to him that he was very much number three in the pecking order. “At that point, he knew he could not remain at the club, and that is really when his people started working hard on options for him. “Onana firmly believes that he has been used as something of a scapegoat, and he still thinks he is the best goalkeeper United have, but he is heading into a World Cup year and African Cup of Nations in January and wants to be playing, so he has accepted the move.”

Onana will look to bounce back

It will be interesting to see if he can get his career back on track with regular opportunities at the Turkish club. He was a reliable goalkeeper during his time in Italy, and he will look to get back to that level. The move to Manchester United has not worked out for him. His performances were quite poor in the Premier League, and Manchester United are well within their rights to replace him.

They will hope that the Belgian goalkeeper can now hit the ground running in the Premier League and help them improve.