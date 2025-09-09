Gabriel Jesus is expected to leave Arsenal (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal are already looking to get rid of some of their players when the transfer window reopens in January, and the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard are on the chopping block.

According to a report from football insider, the two players could be sold in January if they fail to hold down a regular starting spot. Arsenal have spent a substantial amount of money during the summer window, and they have brought in multiple attacking signings.

It is fair to assume that Jesus and Trossard are likely to struggle for regular gametime in the coming months. It would make sense for Arsenal to move them on. Both players are on substantial wages and getting rid of them would be ideal for the club financially.

Can Arsenal accommodate Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard?

It will be interesting to see if the two players can convince Mikel Arteta to give them ample opportunities in the next few months. There is no doubt that they have the quality to compete at the highest level and play for the biggest clubs. They have proven to be quality players in the past. Jesus was quite important for Manchester City during his time at the club, and Trossard was a very useful player for Arsenal last season.

Trossard and Jesus should move on

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. The two players will not want to sit on the bench regularly. If Arsenal cannot provide them with the opportunities they need, they should look to move on in January. They are at the peak of their careers, and sitting on the bench at a Premier League club will be detrimental to them.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal can secure suitable offers for the two players in January.