Arsenal's Emirates Stadium (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Real Madrid are interested in signing the VfB Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller during the 2026 summer transfer window.

According to a report via Fichajes, Real Madrid are already putting plans in place to sign the 24-year-old German international at the end of the season. However, they will face competition from Arsenal.

Stiller has been linked with Manchester United as well. However, we revealed recently that the player turned down a last-minute move to Old Trafford.

Arsenal keen on Angelo Stiller

The Gunners are a direct threat to Real Madrid’s plans, and it will be interesting to see if the Londoners can win the race for his signature.

They are looking to add more quality in the middle of the park as well, and they have identified Stiller as a target. The 24-year-old has done quite well in the Bundesliga, and he is an important player for his country as well.

There is no doubt that he’s good enough to play for the biggest clubs in the world, and he could prove to be an excellent addition for Real Madrid or Arsenal. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Stiller could fancy a big move

Both clubs will be exciting destinations for the player. Stiller will want to compete at the highest level, and the two clubs will be able to provide him with that platform. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Real Madrid have been scouting the player consistently, and they are impressed with his performances. Arsenal could use someone with his skill set as well. He is excellent when it comes to controlling that game from the deep and providing defensive cover to the side.

Whoever ends up signing him could have a future star on their hands. The 24-year-old is still quite young, and he will improve with coaching and experience. He has all the tools to develop into a top-class player. Stiller has been described as a ‘complete midfielder’ as well.